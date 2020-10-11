Top news
- Odisha: Day after birthday bash, BJP MP’s office sealed
- 42% drop in rape cases in 4 yrs, claims UP govt
- AIIB, World Bank-funded project to invest $1.5 bn in India’s Covid fight
- Citing LAC, US slams China, says we turned other cheek too long
- Worried about Covid surge after Durga Puja, doctors urge CM Mamata to stop pandal gatherings
- Spiked TRP ‘scam’: Mumbai police summons Republic Media CEO, 5 others
- Pune: 'No ICU bed available', 21-year-old dies two hours after being discharged from hospital
- Explained: What Navaratri without Garba means for Gujarat
- Virat Kohli’s brilliance exposes predictable & outdated Chennai Super Kings
- Man from Himachal shot dead in road rage incident at Zirakpur
Amitabh Bachchan turns 78: Rare photos of Bollywood’s ShehenshahOctober 11, 2020 11:30:55 am
Best of Express
- Back-stories and chitti tales: Indian Americans on the US poll campaign trail
- EntertainmentPicture abhi baaki hai: In Bollywood, a plot twist under BJP?
- EntertainmentBigg Boss 14 October 11 episode LIVE UPDATES
- TrendingAfter Baba Ka Dhaba, video of a chaat wala in Agra goes viral; netizens respond generously
- TrendingFrench couple wanted to get Savannah cat as pet, ended up mistakenly purchasing tiger cub
- SportsIga Swiatek: Her top-spin, a new high for women’s tennis
- OpinionImpunity, thy name is Uttar Pradesh
- Why Nadal-Djokovic French Open final will be an unmissable match
- LifestylePrincess Diana's famous sheep jumper to be re-released this fall
- TechnologyYour questions answered on Google's Pixel 4a