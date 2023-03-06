6 / 10

In 2000, Amitabh was diagnosed with Hepatitis B. Doctors told him that his liver was infected and that he was surviving on just 25 per cent of his organ. The megastar himself made a revelation that he was suffering from Hepatitis B which came to him accidentally. After the accident on the sets of Coolie, Big B had to be infused with the blood of about 200 donors into his system. One of them had Hepatitis B which infected him.