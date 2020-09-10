9 / 12

Bachchan recently took to his blog and wrote, "I shall have to work. It’s what I am here for. Don’t tell me, you don’t need to, because you are not me, that would be too presumptuous. The body and mind have lived long enough in the isolation of the dread, now let it be free. Indeed the medicals state that being out in the open is good. Fresh air, breathe in, breathe out instead of breathing the same contaminated indoor air throughout. Problem is that the rains prevent the outdoors in this part of the world. But on every opportunity it’s the outdoors…open windows and doors, open roofs of the travelling car, just open open open." (Photo: Amitabh Bachchan/Twitter)