Latest news
- Express Investigation: Citing lack of due process & glaring gaps in FIRs, Allahabad HC struck down 20 of 20 orders
- Explained: EVM transport and campaign bans
- Next 4 weeks critical... vaccine first to those who need it, not want it: Centre
- WHO chief scientist cautions against full lockdown: 'consequences are terrible'
- J&K: Her son killed 16 years ago, 74-yr-old fights a lonely battle
- On Kerala voting day, Sabarimala in focus, CM says ‘Gods with LDF’
- Moscow plays down Beijing, pledges deeper Delhi ties: S-400 to Afghanistan
- Child trials halted, UK PM says to follow regulator advice on Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- 1 in 3 Covid survivors face neuro or mental health issues in 6 months: study
- Collectors of central, south Gujarat districts told to ramp up Covid care facilities
- Link between Covid and mental health, neurological conditions: Lancet
- In South 24 Parganas, from TMC to BJP, all slam Central forces
- Jio inks deal with Airtel to buy some 800 MHz spectrum for Rs 1,497 cr
Amitabh Bachchan shares photos where he is fast asleep, fans ask ‘but who clicked the pic?’Updated: April 7, 2021 10:24:28 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- BusinessMonetary Policy: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent
- On Kerala voting day, Sabarimala in focus, CM says ‘Gods with LDF’
- EntertainmentAbhishek Bachchan calls himself 'OTT ka Bachchan', says 'I have been busier in last 6-8 months than I have been in a decade'
- EntertainmentHappy Birthday Jeetendra: When the actor called Sridevi and Jaya Prada his 'bread and butter', said he owed his career to Telugu films
- TrendingThis viral TikTok explaining how COVID-19 vaccine works is winning the internet
- TrendingViral Video: Firefighter sprints out of shower while responding to emergency call
- SportsOf all the people to pick on for her agenda, I can’t believe she has chosen my son: Moeen Ali's father
- How the cricketing world rallied around Moeen Ali after Taslima Nasreen’s ‘ISIS’ tweet
- OpinionMyanmar crisis is India’s opportunity to develop long-term refugee policy
- EC protocol on EVM transport and campaign bans
- LifestyleMilind Soman does some 'light exercises' with mudgar; know more about it
- TechnologyHomingos: BITS-Pilani alumni’s smart photo product picturing an AR-driven social network