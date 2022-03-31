12 / 14

Taapsee Pannu posted a set of photos and wrote, "There r some films that one does as a good career move, There r certain films one does which are good for the craft, And then there r certain films one does because of gratitude that today you have the power to pick, choose and payback. #MishanImpossible definitely falls in the latter category. Power that comes with success can make you highly addictive and greedy for more but seldom you realise the potential of the responsibility that comes with that power. Time and again I get these beautiful opportunities to associate myself with the so called “small” films which ironically have BIG heart, films you know many will fail to understand why you chose them unless you watch them. Adding a film I know I will be proud of whenever I look at my filmography. Telugu prekshakloki , 1st April nunchi theatrelo kaluddham." (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)