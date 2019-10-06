Toggle Menu Sections
Durga Puja 2019: Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji spread festive cheer

The Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai saw Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Ayan Mukerji and a few others as their visitors on Saturday. Scroll to see all photos.

amitabh bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan visited the pandal in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

jaya, amitabh

Jaya Bachchan was also seen accompanying the superstar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ayan Mukerji, Kajol

Ayan Mukerji, Kajol attended the puja as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kajol, jaya, ayan, amitabh

Ayan Mukerji, Kajol and her son Yug Devgn posed for a click with the Bachchans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

amitabh puja

Big B was seen with some fans. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

puja photos

Here is a group photo from the puja pandal. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

