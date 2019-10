Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 on Friday. On the occasion, the entire Bachchan family were seen near their residence, to mark the day. Several fans from across the country also thronged his home in Mumbai. From being dressed in his popular costumes to carrying banners and photos, the followers of the Shehenshah of Bollywood did all they could to express their adulation of the megastar. Scroll on to see how fans celebrated Big B's birthday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)