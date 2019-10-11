Entertainment Gallery Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Rare photos of Bollywood’s Shahenshah The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 today. The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 today. And 2019 also marks the completion of his 50 years in Indian cinema. Even after spending so many years in the industry, he continues to rightfully own the title of 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood. Today, the actor stands on the pinnacle of success and continues to entertain his fans with his impeccable performances. On his birthday, we bring you some of the rare photos of senior Bachchan. Scroll to see.(Express Archive Photo) Amitabh Bachchan's small but pivotal role in Rajesh Khanna starrer Anand brought him in the public notice. He got the Filmfare award for the Best Supporting Actor for the film.. (Express Archive Photo) Amitabh Bachchan started his Bollywood journey with a National award-winning performance in 1969 film Saat Hindustani. (Express Archive Photo) The actor has the classic Sholay to his credits. The film is watched till date and the audiences cry when his character Jai dies on screen. Such is Amitabh Bachchan’s impact. (Express Archive Photo) Abhishek Bachchan is a self-proclaimed biggest fan of his father Amitabh Bachchan. In one of his Instagram posts, Abhishek wrote about him, "ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO!" (Express Archive Photo) Senior Bachchan ruled the 1970s and became the undisputed 'Shehenshah' of the box office. (Express Archive Photo) Here, Amitabh Bachchan is seen with Bappi Lahiri, Puru Rajkumar, Prakash Mehra, and Raj Kumar. (Express Archive Photo) In this photo, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Gulzar are seen giving a mahurat shot.(Express Archive Photo) Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgan and Sushmita Sen on the set of film Hindustan Ki Kasam. (Express Archive Photo)