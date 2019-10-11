Toggle Menu Sections
Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Rare photos of Bollywood’s Shahenshahhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/amitabh-bachchan-77th-birthday-rare-photos-6060883/

Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Rare photos of Bollywood’s Shahenshah

The megastar of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 today.

amitabh bachchan rare photos

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 today. And 2019 also marks the completion of his 50 years in Indian cinema. Even after spending so many years in the industry, he continues to rightfully own the title of 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood. Today, the actor stands on the pinnacle of success and continues to entertain his fans with his impeccable performances. On his birthday, we bring you some of the rare photos of senior Bachchan. Scroll to see.(Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan rajesh khanna

Amitabh Bachchan's small but pivotal role in Rajesh Khanna starrer Anand brought him in the public notice. He got the Filmfare award for the Best Supporting Actor for the film.. (Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan images

Amitabh Bachchan started his Bollywood journey with a National award-winning performance in 1969 film Saat Hindustani. (Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan sholay

The actor has the classic Sholay to his credits. The film is watched till date and the audiences cry when his character Jai dies on screen. Such is Amitabh Bachchan’s impact. (Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan with abhishek bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is a self-proclaimed biggest fan of his father Amitabh Bachchan. In one of his Instagram posts, Abhishek wrote about him, "ICON! To me, he's so much more. My father, best friend, guide, best critic, greatest support, idol..... HERO!" (Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan photos

Senior Bachchan ruled the 1970s and became the undisputed 'Shehenshah' of the box office. (Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan unseen pics

Here, Amitabh Bachchan is seen with Bappi Lahiri, Puru Rajkumar, Prakash Mehra, and Raj Kumar. (Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan shatrughan sinha

In this photo, Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Gulzar are seen giving a mahurat shot.(Express Archive Photo)

amitabh bachchan photos

Amitabh Bachchan with Ajay Devgan and Sushmita Sen on the set of film Hindustan Ki Kasam. (Express Archive Photo)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android