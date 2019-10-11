Amitabh Bachchan turns 77: Rare photos of Bollywood’s Shahenshah

The megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan turns 77 today. And 2019 also marks the completion of his 50 years in Indian cinema. Even after spending so many years in the industry, he continues to rightfully own the title of 'Shehenshah' of Bollywood. Today, the actor stands on the pinnacle of success and continues to entertain his fans with his impeccable performances. On his birthday, we bring you some of the rare photos of senior Bachchan. Scroll to see.(Express Archive Photo)