Allu Arjun flaunts his Rs 7 crore vanity vanhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/allu-arjun-flaunts-his-rs-7-crore-vanity-van-5817162/

Allu Arjun flaunts his Rs 7 crore vanity van

Telugu star Allu Arjun recently took to his Twitter handle to share striking images of his new buy, a Rs 7 crore vanity van.

Telugu star Allu Arjun, who was last seen in Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India, recently purchased a Rs 7 crore vanity van. The actor took to his Twitter handle to share striking images of his new buy. (Source: Instagram/alluarjun)

The actor shared images of the vanity van with the caption, "Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all ❤️. It’s my Vanity Van FALCON." (Source: Twitter/alluarjun)

Allu Arjun's last release Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India had opened to mixed reviews. (Source: Twitter/alluarjun)

The star is currently working on a project tentatively titled AA19. (Source: Twitter/alluarjun)

AA19 is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and features Pooja Hegde as the female lead. (Source: Twitter/alluarjun)

Allu Arjun has two more films in the pipeline - AA20 and ICON. (Source: Twitter/alluarjun)

While AA20 is being directed by Sukumar, ICON will, reportedly, be helmed by Venu Sri Ram. (Source: Twitter/alluarjun)

