10 / 10

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back



Not just the best Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back is also one of the best films of *any* kind ever. In the movie, our collective minds were blown by what is probably the biggest twist in cinema ever. Yes, I am talking about Darth Vader’s “I am your father.” The Empire Strikes Back was an extraordinarily thought-provoking film with gorgeous visuals that still make viewers wide-eyed with delight. This movie is easily also one of the greatest sequels of all time, alongside Star Trek’s The Wrath of Khan and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. (Photo: Disney, Lucasfilm)