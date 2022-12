13 / 13

Rakul Singh Singh posed with beau Jackky Bhagnani and captioned it, "Santa gave me the best gift for life and that’s you.. happy bdayyyy my love ❤️.... thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor 😜I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always ❤️😘 @jackkybhagnani." (Photo: Rakul Singh Singh/Instagram)