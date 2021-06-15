5 / 8

Shriya Saran captioned the photo, "This will always be my most cherished memory. Wish to do many more . Thank you @shanmughamshankar for believing in me . Will always be grateful to you. You are par excellence. Superstar Rajnikanth sir for this wonderful film. For being so humble and simple yet being such a big 🌟 miss your sense of humour. You are the most hard working actor I know. Thank you A.R Rahman sir for the music I will always love . 💘 And to the wonderful crew. @manishmalhotraworld for your beautiful outfits . I miss them... @neeta_lulla for your stunning clothes. So so so sexyyyy. Thank you. Thank you Thank you . Will always love this film." (Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)