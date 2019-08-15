Entertainment Gallery Raksha Bandhan 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others celebrate Rakhi Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and others shared photos of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. From Alia Bhatt to Taimur Ali Khan, Bollywood celebrities shared photos giving a glimpse into their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Alia Bhatt tied Rakhi to Karan Johar's son Yash. (Photo: Karan Johar/Instagram) Kartik Aaryan opened up about his special bond with sister Kritika. In a statement, he said, “We live in different cities. She is studying in Bhopal, and I am usually out for shoots. So, she sends me Rakhi and a letter every year and, trust me, this is the most special thing I wait for the entire year.” Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback photo featuring herself and Ibrahim Khan. She captioned the image, "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today- touching my feet, giving me money, feeding me chocolates and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever." (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram) Arjun Kapoor celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family. He shared a couple of photos on Instagram that features his sisters Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor along with Mohit Marwah and his wife. (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram) Abhishek Bachchan shared a photo from his Raksha Bandhan celebration. He captioned the image, "They have been by my side through it all ( also the other 2 not pictured here), and still, they stand in support and with love. Happy Rakhi @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan, Namrata and Nilima." (Photo: Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram) Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan shared a photo featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aradhya Bachchan. (Photo: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram) Soha Ali Khan shared adorable photo of Taimur and Inaaya with a caption that read, "I know there will be times when I will drive you round the bend, but I know you will always have my back #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni" (Photo: Soha Ali Khan/Instagram) Kunal Kemmu shared a photo of himself with his sister and wrote, "I love you to the moon and back" (Photo: Kunal Kemmu/Instagram) Riteish Deshmukh shared photo of his kids celebrating Raksha Bandhan. He wrote, "The Little Deshmukhs - One Sister flanked by Five Brothers - Avir, Riaan, Diviyanaa, Vansh, Avan, Rahyl" as the photo caption. (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram) Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brothers in SriLanka. (Photo: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram) Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon celebrated Raksha Bandhan together. (Photo: Kriti Sanon/Instagram) Shraddha Kapoor shared a collage of throwback photos and wrote, "Happy Rakhi Day to my precious, amazing, best brothers and sister and to all the brothers and sisters out here!!! @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma Thank you to my sweetest and best fan clubs for putting out these pictures!" (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram) Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor shared a photo in which her daughter Misha Kapoor can be seen tying a Rakhi on Zain Kapoor's wrist. Mira captioned the image, "Promises to keep" (Photo: Mira Kapoor/Instagram)