2 / 19

Alia Bhatt shared a few childhood photos also featuring her sister Shaheen Bhatt, who celebrates her birthday today. She wrote, "Now here’s that moment where I’m struggling to type that perfect birthday caption for my brilliant sisters birthday.. I type I cancel I type I cancel.. and the reason I do that is (well for starters I’m not a beautiful writer like her) but also cause we speak a language that would probably not make sense.. The relationship we share is a language that doesn’t exist.. except for in our eyes.. and toes okay and maybeeee our knees.." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)