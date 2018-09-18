Celeb spotting: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and others
Advertisement
Best of Express
- HAL was dropped from Rafale deal by UPA govt itself: Nirmala Sitharaman
- SportsAsia Cup Live: India lose first wicket as skipper Rohit Sharma departs for 23
- Seeking dismissal of Parrikar govt, Goa Congress MLAs to meet Governor shortly
- Dehradun gangrape: Nine, including four students, arrested; school forced survivor to abort, say cops
- Rahul targets PM Modi: 'Shame on a govt that allows rapists to walk free'
- EntertainmentThugs of Hindostan: Meet the commander of Thugs, Amitabh Bachchan
- EntertainmentBefore Thugs of Hindostan, here are other international films based on Thuggee cult
- EntertainmentSunny Leone’s wax statue unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds
- EntertainmentAnup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu relationship under the scanner: Is it really real?
- SportsAsia Cup 2018: India vs Hong Kong LIVE
- SportsA piece of Asia Cup jigsaw for India: Middle order
- SportsSri Lanka out of Asia Cup: Is it 'even an upset'?
- TechnologyApple iPhone XS Max review blog: Is this really Apple's largest phone?
- TechnologyXiaomi Redmi 6 Pro review: Camera and battery life are the highlights
- TechnologyHow to use Google Play Family Library in India and everything else you need to know about it
- LifestyleSari that can be draped in 5 seconds? This designer shows you how to do it
Advertisement