Alia said that there is more to life than just being book smart. "That (bookish) intelligence is something, that is the part of the layer but actually to survive in a world, you have to have a certain emotional intelligence, which is possibly the highest form of intelligence," she said. "They might think that ‘ok she is dumb’ but I am still part of the movies, so I must be doing something possibly right within the movie business," she added. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)