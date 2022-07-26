Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Nupur Sanon and others: Celebrity photos you should not miss todayJuly 26, 2022 5:20:08 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rajya Sabha suspends 19 Opposition MPs for disrupting House proceedings
- Chinks in SP armour, BJP eyes Mulayam aide Harmohan Singh
- EntertainmentKoffee with Karan Season 7: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
- EntertainmentIrma Vep review: HBO's weird but wondrous miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
- TrendingCrew member finds snake head served in an in-flight meal. Watch video
- TrendingWatch: Whale lands on boat in Massachusetts, US
- SportsInjured Neeraj Chopra advised one-month rest, pulls out of Birmingham Commonwealth Games
- SportsHow some modern footballers are staying on top for a longer period
- OpinionIt's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policy
- Explained: The executions in Myanmar
- LifestyleWhy you must not ignore dizziness, headache, ear pain, and sinus pressure
- TechnologyI used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto