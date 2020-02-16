4 / 15

Ayushmann Khurrana, who won Filmfare for the Best Actor (critics) for Article 15, thanked his team for giving him one of the best films. "Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam," he wrote as a caption. (Photo: Ayushmann Khurrana/Instagram)