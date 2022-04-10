1 / 13

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has taken over the discussions as the two actors are expected to tie the knot this week. The families, however, have been tight-lipped. While Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor gave no clear reply, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhatt and half-brother Rahul Bhatt confirmed that Alia is getting married to Ranbir on April 14. Scroll to see who said what about Alia- Ranbir's wedding news. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)