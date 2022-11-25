1 / 6



Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's daughter: Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor revealed the name of their daughter on November 24. She was born on November 6. Taking to Instagram, Alia said that they have given their daughter the name Raha, which has many meanings. Alia shared, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path. In Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! ❤️ Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. ☀️☀️☀️." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)