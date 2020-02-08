21 / 30

During the initial days of his relationship with Alia, Ranbir told GQ in an interview, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.” (Photo: Varinder Chawla)