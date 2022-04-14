12 / 16

After Ranbir's dad, actor Rishi Kapoor’s death, Alia was by the family's side. Alia had shared a long note about Rishi that read, "What can I say. About this beautiful man… who brought soo much love and goodness into my life. Today, everyone speaks of the legend that is Rishi Kapoor… and though I’ve known him like that all my life…for the past two years I’ve known him as a friend, a fellow Chinese food lover, a total cinema lover, a fighter, a leader, a beautiful storyteller, an extremely passionate tweeter and a father! In these past two years the love I have received from him is like a warm hug that I will always cherish! I thank the universe for giving me this opportunity to know him…today probably most of us can say he is like family – because that’s how he made you feel! Love you, Rishi Uncle! Will miss you forever! Thank you for being you!" Alia also posted this picture of Ranbir and Rishi, and captioned it, "beautiful boys." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)