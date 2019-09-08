Entertainment Gallery Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Kenya vacation Alia Bhatt is holidaying in Kenya with Ranbir Kapoor. Here are a few photos of the two from the same. Alia Bhatt is off to Kenya and has been sharing a few photos on her social media account from the same. She is holidaying with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll to see all photos. Alia Bhatt shared this one with the caption, ".. let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak 🌿" (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) "Sun-blushed/burnt 🌞," wrote Alia Bhatt along with the selfie. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) A photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoying a safari ride in Kenya was also shared on fan pages. (Photo: cutealiaabhatt/Instagram) This is another click of Ranbir and Alia that has emerged online. (Photo: ranbir_kapoor08_/Instagram) Alia's first post from Kenya was this image. Sharing the click, the actor wrote, "Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through🌞." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram) Meanwhile, another fan-made edit of Alia and Rabir also went viral recently. (Photo: alia_vs_sara/Instagram)