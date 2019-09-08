Toggle Menu Sections
Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Kenya vacationhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-kenya-vacay-photo-5976637/

Inside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Kenya vacation

Alia Bhatt is holidaying in Kenya with Ranbir Kapoor. Here are a few photos of the two from the same.

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Kenya vacay photo

Alia Bhatt is off to Kenya and has been sharing a few photos on her social media account from the same. She is holidaying with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll to see all photos.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt shared this one with the caption, ".. let’s wander where the Wi-Fi is weak 🌿" (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia bhatt selfie

"Sun-blushed/burnt 🌞," wrote Alia Bhatt along with the selfie. (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia ranbir Kenya

A photo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enjoying a safari ride in Kenya was also shared on fan pages. (Photo: cutealiaabhatt/Instagram)

Alia ranbir Kenya photos

This is another click of Ranbir and Alia that has emerged online. (Photo: ranbir_kapoor08_/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt Kenya

Alia's first post from Kenya was this image. Sharing the click, the actor wrote, "Morning is here, the day is new, perhaps this is where the light breaks through🌞." (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Alia ranbir wedding edit

Meanwhile, another fan-made edit of Alia and Rabir also went viral recently. (Photo: alia_vs_sara/Instagram)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android