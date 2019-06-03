Entertainment Gallery Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor shoot for Brahmastra in Varanasi Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back on the sets of their fantasy film Brahmastra. The two are shooting for the movie in Varanasi. (Photo: APH Images) It seems the actors shot for a romantic scene as in one of the photos Ranbir can be seen holding Alia's hand as the camera remains focused on them. (Photo: APH Images) The shoot took place at the famous ghats of Varanasi. (Photo: APH Images) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor play the characters of Isha and Shiva, respectively. (Photo: APH Images) Brahmastra is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has earlier worked with Ranbir Kapoor in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid. (Photo: APH Images) The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film will release in summer 2020. (Photo: APH Images)