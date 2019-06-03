Toggle Menu Sections
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor shoot for Brahmastra in Varanasihttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/alia-bhatt-ranbir-kapoor-brahmastra-shoot-varanasi-photos-5762744/

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor shoot for Brahmastra in Varanasi

alia bhatt and ranbir kapoor in varanasi for brahmastra photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are back on the sets of their fantasy film Brahmastra. The two are shooting for the movie in Varanasi. (Photo: APH Images)

ranbir kapoor photos

It seems the actors shot for a romantic scene as in one of the photos Ranbir can be seen holding Alia's hand as the camera remains focused on them. (Photo: APH Images)

brahmastra shoot in varanasi

The shoot took place at the famous ghats of Varanasi. (Photo: APH Images)

alia bhatt photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor play the characters of Isha and Shiva, respectively. (Photo: APH Images)

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor

Brahmastra is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who has earlier worked with Ranbir Kapoor in films such as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid. (Photo: APH Images)

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor photos

The Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film will release in summer 2020. (Photo: APH Images)

