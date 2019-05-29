Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra attend Karan Johar’s party

Toggle Menu Sections
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra among others attended a party hosted by Karan Johar at his residence.

Karan Johar hosted a party at his residence on Monday night, and the attendees were Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra among others. Scroll to see the photos. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen together in a car. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sidharth Malhotra clicked as he arrived at Karan Johar's house. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji also attended this small get-together. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted Karan Johar's good friend and producer Aarti Shetty at the party. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Brahmastra team Alia, Ranbir and Ayan left from the get-together in the same car. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt tried hard to hide her face from the shutterbugs. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

