Here’s how Bollywood, Hollywood and television celebrities welcomed 2020Published: January 1, 2020 4:27:39 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Suspecting huge scam, CBI arrests DRI ADG in Rs 25 lakh bribery case; raids on in Delhi, Noida and Ludhiana
- BusinessGST collection above Rs 1 lakh crore for second month in a row
- EntertainmentGhost Stories review: Where are the scares?
- TrendingSachin Tendulkar shares video of differently-abled boy's cricket skills to inspire people
- TrendingWatch: All the trains at Mumbai's iconic CSMT honk together to mark New Year
- SportsCricket, wife and notes: What dominated Virat Kohli's timeline in 2019
- SportsFewer the better: ECB joins Australia counterpart in four-day Test drive
- OpinionIn 2019, it was not just people versus government, but one definition of people jostling against another
- Looking ahead in 2020: Pitched battle ahead for states, ideas, institutions
- LifestyleNew Year celebrations: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma step out in style
- TechnologyThese are the top smartphone trends for 2020