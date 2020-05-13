- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Among those who couldn’t board train: Man robbed of ticket, money
- Man behind N95 works to make masks reusable
- 67% of workers lost jobs during lockdown: Survey by Azim Premji University
- On the table: Safety net for the poor, MSMEs, tax breaks, land assets
- The math: It’s 10% of GDP, but less than 5% cash outgo
- ‘Bold, not incremental reforms, will help to boost the productive capacity, productivity of economy,’ says Rajiv Kumar
Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and others attend Rishi Kapoor’s prayer meetPublished: May 13, 2020 9:00:43 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Amid tension on Ladakh LAC, IAF sent Su-30s, Army says no build-up
- Covid-19 LIVE: Death toll rises to 2,415, total cases cross 74,000-mark
- EntertainmentTop 10 Game of Thrones episodes
- Trending'No task for lockdown 4.0': How netizens reacted to PM Modi's address
- Trending'Thank God he was there': Officer's prompt response saves hiker trapped in whirlpool
- Sports‘Everyone has a camera phone, you can be at home and on TV’
- SportsHome will become stadium as Star gears up for IPL challenge
- OpinionIn Phase II of epidemic, states must build empirical and analytic foundations of systems of delivery
- Experts Explain: How households are coping under coronavirus lockdown
- LifestyleWant to give your immunity a big boost? Have lemon tea
- TechnologyRemote production, the new normal for post-Covid-19 sports events