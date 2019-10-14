Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others party at Karan Johar’s house

Toggle Menu Sections
Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others attended a get-together at Karan Johar's house.

Karan Johar party

As Diwali is near, the parties seems to have already begun in the B-town. We saw Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with others arriving at Karan Johar's pad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt photos

Our shutterbugs clicked Alia Bhatt entering KJo's house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

kareena kapoor photos

We also saw Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

karisma kapoor photos

Joining Kareena was her sister Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

malaika arora

Soon, Malaika Arora arrived for the bash too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

arjun kapoor

We also spotted Arjun Kapoor entering the venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

manish malhotra

Manish Malhotra was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

amrita arora

Amrita Arora posed for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

