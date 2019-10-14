Entertainment Gallery Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others party at Karan Johar’s house Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others attended a get-together at Karan Johar's house. As Diwali is near, the parties seems to have already begun in the B-town. We saw Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor along with others arriving at Karan Johar's pad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our shutterbugs clicked Alia Bhatt entering KJo's house. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We also saw Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Joining Kareena was her sister Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Soon, Malaika Arora arrived for the bash too. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We also spotted Arjun Kapoor entering the venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Manish Malhotra was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Amrita Arora posed for the camera. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)