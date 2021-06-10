Most read
- Missing for 11 years, Kerala woman found living ‘secretly’ in house next door
- Karnataka: Ministers, expert committee hint at unlock in phases after June 14
- Two Mumbai cops didn't report to work for 9 years, dismissed last week
- National Award-winning Bengali director Buddhadeb Dasgupta passes away
- Pune's SPPU makes spectacular jump in world university rankings
- Mumbai: 11 dead after one building collapses on another in Malwani
- Explained: Mixing Covid-19 vaccines
Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Sonu Sood: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss todayUpdated: June 10, 2021 9:58:21 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- The G-7 agenda this year and what is in it for India
- 'Over my dead body': Sibal rules out joining BJP, slams Jitin's defection
- EntertainmentThe Family Man makers on season three: Always knew where we were heading, will address Covid-19
- EntertainmentBuddhadeb Dasgupta (1944-2021): A poet at heart whose cinema was a mix of realism, lyricism
- TrendingDon't trust your eyes, this dry leaf is actually a vibrant butterfly: Watch viral video
- Trending'Elephant spat it out': Forest official on viral video of animal 'eating' a helmet in Assam
- SportsDing'KO Singh: 'The hottest blood ever'
- SportsWhen Yasir Arafat was touched by Dravid's gesture to let a taxi go
- OpinionWhat does state’s treatment of pre-trial political prisoners tell us?
- Why the Covid death count jumped all of a sudden
- LifestyleCan a woman deliver multiple babies in single pregnancy? All you need to know
- TechnologyOnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S launched: Price, specifications