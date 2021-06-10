7 / 8

A fan walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet Sonu Sood. The actor took to Instagram and wrote, "Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me 🙏 Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all ❤️." (Photo: Varinder Chawla)