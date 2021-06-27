9 / 14

Alia wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting Covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you 🪄✨ When a film ends a part of you ends with it! Today I’ve lost a part of me.. Gangu I love you! You will be missed♥️ P.S – special mention to my crew – my family and friends for these two years! without you nothing would have been possible! Love you guys!!!" (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)