Sharing a photo with daughter Nurvi, Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, "Happy 2nd Birthday my baby. Papa loves you the most in this universe. May God bless you with all the Happiness . May you be showered with all the love always. I am blessed to be your father. I surely have done something right to get a child like you. You are my all . Thank you for being mine !!! ❤️😘." (Photo: Neil Nitin Mukesh/Instagram)