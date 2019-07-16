Toggle Menu Sections
Celeb spotting: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and othershttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/alia-bhatt-deepika-padukone-sunny-leone-photos-5832420/

Celeb spotting: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone and others

Today's edition of celeb spotting features Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and Sunny Leone among others.

alia bhatt for sadak 2

Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan spotted at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

deepika padukone back in mumbai

Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai after attending Wimbledon Men's finals in London. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

varun dhawan photos

Varun Dhawan snapped at a dance class in Andheri. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sunny leone with kids

We spotted Sunny Leone, Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aditya roy kapur film

Aditya Roy Kapur clicked at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

john abraham batla house

John Abraham promoted Batla House in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

rakul preet singh in mumbai

Rakul Preet Singh spotted outside her yoga studio. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

sania mirza with son

Our shutterbug caught Sania Mirza and son Izhaan Mirza Malik at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Chelsea do not require new players to be successful: Frank Lampard
2 #SareeTwitter trends on social media; Different ways to drape the six yard wonder
3 England World Cup final star Ben Stokes likely to receive UK Knighthood