Entertainment Gallery Celeb spotting: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy and others Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Mouni Roy, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon, Shraddha Kapoor and a few others were snapped by our photographers today. Alia Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan spotted at Hakkasan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty and family dropped by at Bastian. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday went on a lunch outing with parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mission Mangal stars are headed towards New Delhi for promotions. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon clicked at Kromakay in Juhu. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Neha Sharma too visited Kromakay. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) We spotted Richa Chadha at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Raveena Tandon snapped on the move. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Our photographer also clicked Mouni Roy at the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Shraddha Kapoor spotted at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)