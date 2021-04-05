14 / 27

TV actor Rupali Ganguli, who has been shooting for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The actor took to her social media platforms on Friday to share her diagnosis, She wrote, "MA Corona Devi 🙏🏻 Tu hai ki nahiiiii 💔💔 ( mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua. Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho 💔. This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be 😩. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya ... 🤦🏻‍♀‍ Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family 💔🙏🏻🤞🧿 Quarantine day 1 #coronapositive #positivevibes #blessed #day1 #love #quarantine #instadaily #instagood #jaimatadi #jaimahakal." (Photo: Rupali Ganguli/Instagram)