Congress' Urmila Matondkar is pitted against BJP’s Gopal Shetty in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. The actor posted a photo on her Instagram account and wrote, "Talking and listening to the pleas and hues of the working people amidst the hustle and bustle at Dahisar West on a workday morning. I vow to work with you and for you! #AapliMumbaichiMulagi" (Photo: Urmila Matondkar/Instagram)