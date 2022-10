5 / 10

Recently Ali Fazal shared his views about marriage as an institution. "I’ve seen very few marriages work in my life, so I’d like to disprove that. But aside from that, there’s something spiritual I share with Richa. And I thank her for that because she’s made me more spiritually aware than I was before," Ali told in his interview with GQ magazine. (Photo: Richa Chadha/Instagram)