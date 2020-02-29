1 / 14

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have made an official announcement about them getting married. The two will get their marriage registered in the last week of April post which the celebrations will begin. In an official statement, they said, "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.” So, before the couple ties the knot, here's looking at all the adorable photos they shared on social media.