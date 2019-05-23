Aladdin screening: Shweta Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Vikas Gupta and others attend

The screening of Disney's live-action adaptation of the animated 1992 classic Aladdin was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night, and several stars from the television world came to watch the film. While actors Keith Sequeira, Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta came with their spouses, Hiten Tejwani, Poonam Narula and others attended the screening with their children. Aladdin features Mena Massoud in the titular role, Will Smith as Genie and Naomi Scott plays Princess Jasmine. Scroll on to see who all made it to the screening in Mumbai.