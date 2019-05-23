Toggle Menu Sections
Aladdin screening: Shweta Tripathi, Nakuul Mehta, Vikas Gupta and others attend

aladdin poster

The screening of Disney's live-action adaptation of the animated 1992 classic Aladdin was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night, and several stars from the television world came to watch the film. While actors Keith Sequeira, Sanaya Irani and Nakuul Mehta came with their spouses, Hiten Tejwani, Poonam Narula and others attended the screening with their children. Aladdin features Mena Massoud in the titular role, Will Smith as Genie and Naomi Scott plays Princess Jasmine. Scroll on to see who all made it to the screening in Mumbai.

aladdin screening keith sequeira

Keith Sequeira arrived with wife Rochelle Rao. The two had participated in Bigg Boss 9 together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening vikas gupta surbhi chandna

Vikas Gupta and Surbhi Chandna made an entry together. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening shweta tripathi

Shweta Tripathi also watched the film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening hiten tejwani gauri pradhan

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan brought their kids for Aladdin screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening nakuul mehta

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh arrived hand-in-hand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening shruti seth

Shruti Seth attended the screening of Aladdin. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening rajeev paul

Rajeev Paul posed for photographers at the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening iqbal khan

Iqbal Khan was clicked at Aladdin screening as well. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening sanaya irani mohit sehgal ridhi dogra

Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal and Ridhi Dogra came together for the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening poonam narula

Poonam Narula came with her kids. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening siddharth kannan

Siddharth Kannan came with wife Neha for the screening. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

aladdin screening vikas manaktala

Vikas Manaktala and Gunjan Walia also arrived to watch the Disney film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

