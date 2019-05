The Paris premiere of Disney's Aladdin saw the cast and crew of the film in attendance. The movie is a live-action remake of the 1992 animated Disney classic. Directed by Guy Ritchie, Aladdin stars Mena Massoud, Will Smith, Naomi Scott, Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad and Billy Magnussen. Smith takes over the role of Genie from late actor Robin Williams. Aladdin releases on May 24.