Akshay Kumar turns 52: Rare photos of Bollywood’s Khiladi

Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, popularly known by his stage name Akshay Kumar, is one of the biggest actors working in Bollywood today. He has had an almost three decade long, varied and prolific career in the industry, starring in over 100 films. He trained as a martial artist before taking up acting and is known to perform his stunts in action films. He made his debut with Saugandh in 1991 but his breakthrough role was 1992's Khiladi. He established himself as an action hero, but later starred in romantic, dramatic and comic roles. In the most recent phase of his career, he has focused on films with either social issues or with nationalist and patriotic overtones like Baby, PadMan and Kesari. (Photo: Express Archive)