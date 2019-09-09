Celebrity social media photos: Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others

Toggle Menu Sections
Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Shraddha Kapoor among others shared photos on their social media accounts. Scroll to see all.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar shared this click and wrote, "‪We Are What We Eat...‬‪Be a Product of Mother Nature... ‬DON'T be a Product of a Product 🥤‬‪#AntiSupplements ‬. ‪Be True to your body & it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age...trust me, I’m a father of two. ‬‪Take care, 1 Life, Get It Right‬." (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna

Sharing this photo, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy." (Photo: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Riteish Deshmukh

Sharing the click, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "This has always been our equation on the set. Heyy Babyy (2007) Housefull (2010) Housefull 2 (2012) Housefull 3 (2016) Housefull 4 (2019). To my dearest friend & bestest co star @akshaykumar -wishing you a very happy birthday Sundi- May you always be happy!!! Aaaayeeeeeee!!!!!" (Photo: Riteish Deshmukh/Instagram)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy posted this click and wrote, "May the world continue to be at your feet & your heart soar as high as it will. Happy happiest birthday dearest @akshaykumar Sir. Wishing you all the birthday brights. Lots of love ." (Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Shahid

Shahid Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account. (Photo: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram)

SRk, abram gauri mom

Gauri Khan shared this photo with the caption, "Happy birthday Mom..." Shah Rukh Khan also shared the photo and wrote, "May you always be as funny and full of life as you are." (Photo: Gauri Khan/Instagram)

Jay Bhanushali

On his wedding anniversary, Jay Bhanushali shared these photos. He wrote, "What is the difference between mother and wife? One woman brings you into this world crying … and the other ensures you continue to do so.“ On the day of our wedding, I felt such a great happiness that I never imagined it would be possible to re-experience something similar, but when our baby was born I was even happier. My beloved wife, I thank you for so much for all the happiness and love you give me. I Love you and yes HAPPY 9TH ANNIVERSARY TO MY BEAUTIFUL WIFE @mahhivij #marriageanniversary #married #couple #couplesgoals #church #wife." (Photo: Jay Bhanushali/Instagram)

Mahhi Vij

"Happy anniversary @ijaybhanushali this one is special ️love you," wrote Mahhi Vij sharing the wedding picture. (Photo: Mahhi Vij/Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal

Here is the latest photo of Vicky Kaushal. (Photo: Vicky Kaushal/ Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor shared a still from her latest film Chhichhore. (Photo: Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shared a glimpse of her workout session. (Photo: Malaika Arora/Instagram)

