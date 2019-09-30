Celebrity social media photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and others

Toggle Menu Sections
From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, celebrities shared photos on their respective social media handles.

Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie on Instagram. He captioned it, “Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness...” (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra promoted The Sky Is Pink in Ahmadabad. (Photo: Team_PC/Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar sought blessings of Goddess Durga. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

The two played Garba while promoting their upcoming film Saand Ki Aankh. (Photo: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Neelam Kothari shared a photo featuring herself, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Tabu and Samir Soni. She captioned the image, “20 years later and we are still together... Hum Saath Saath hai @iamsonalibendre @tabutiful ️ #humsaathsaathhain.” (Photo: Neelam Kothari Soni/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan has started prep for Karan Johar’s Dostana 2, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Rannvijay Singha shared a photo of himself and Sunny Leone from the sets of Splitsvilla Season 12. He captioned the image, “Me when I’m about to give a new twist to the contestants! #mtvsplitsvillax2 @sunnyleone.” (Photo: Rannvijay Singha/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar shared a still from Housefull 4 song "Ek Chumma". The photo features Akshay, Bobby and Riteish. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

