Akshay-Twinkle, Riteish-Genelia and others attend Goldie Behl’s birthday partyPublished: January 25, 2020 8:58:38 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- With ‘Trump of the Tropics’ as R-Day guest, India hopes for a Brazil summer
- No CAA rollback, PM said no NRC, trust him: Paswan
- EntertainmentActors Prasanna and Sneha welcome baby girl
- Trending'You're a monster': Man faces netizens' heat for slicing books in half to make it portable
- TrendingSomeone just made 'maa ka gyaan' cool, check out 'Mother With Sign'
- SportsFaster, stronger, Shreyas Iyer: India's No. 4 outmuscles New Zealand
- Tokyo qualifiers: Men, women fail to book place on Olympic table
- OpinionThe CAA protests have inspired a new vocabulary of citizenship, but the Republic needs much more
- Explained: Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian President with quite a few extreme views
- LifestyleSonam Kapoor looks stunning in this Indo-western ensemble; check photos
- TechnologyIs this what the iPhone SE 2 will look like?