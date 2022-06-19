Must Read
- Limited period offer/ Get The Indian Express digital premium now with ad-lite
- Express Investigation — Part 2: Key deletions on caste, minorities in revised school textbooks
- As Covid-19 numbers ease, Govt looks at scrapping Air Suvidha
- Need help buying the right insurance plan? Click here to learn more
- Agnipath scheme protests: NDA allies face off in Bihar; Centre steps up security for 10 BJP leaders
- BJP ally JDU slams move: History is history, cannot be reversed
- India will be critical driver of demand in next 30 yrs, international arrangements may change: Hardeep Singh Puri
- Tavleen Singh writes: Bring out the bulldozers?
- Pride Month: 'Usually, caste discourse is not tolerated in queer spaces'
- Neeraj Chopra's 86.69 first and final legal throw enough for gold
- Assam flood toll 62, over 30 lakh affected; PM Modi dials Sarma to know situation
Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss todayJune 19, 2022 4:51:05 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- EPS vs OPS: AIADMK grapples with internecine struggle for party control
- Delhi-bound SpiceJet plane returns to Patna after sparks from engine, passengers safe
- EntertainmentKoffee with Karan Season 7 teaser: Host Karan Johar promises a 'bigger, better and more beautiful' experience. Watch video
- EntertainmentKareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan and others celebrate Father's Day. Check out their adorable photos
- TrendingHere is how netizens marked #FathersDay on Twitter
- Trending'We're going to the World Cup': Australian reporter screams in front of camera after Socceroos book ticket to Qatar
- SportsIndia vs South Africa 5th T20 LIVE
- SportsNeeraj Chopra’s pilgrimage: Meeting Jan Zelezny, winning gold and silver in javelin-crazy Finland
- OpinionBring out the bulldozers?
- What are the ED, IT cases against Rahul and Sonia?
- LifestylePrince William is a doting dad in new picture shared on Father's Day
- TechnologyiPhone 14: Here's how Apple can convince people to upgrade