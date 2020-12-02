10 / 11

Singers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur shared their wedding photos. "With all your blessings as we take this step towards new beginnings. We #sachetparampara thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for loving both of us sooo much. You guys are our strength and our weakness. You all made our lives so special with your appreciations and positivity for us.Big Big Hug 🤗And Cheers ❤️#sachetparamparaforever #SachetParampara #november27," read the photo's caption. (Photo: Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur/Instagram)