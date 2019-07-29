Celebrity social media photos: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and others

Toggle Menu Sections
From Akshay Kumar to Kartik Aaryan, celebrities shared photos on their social media handles.

Akshay Kumar shared a picture from a photo shoot. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Per Ardua Ad Astra - From adversity to the stars. Finally got my second tattoo!" (Photo: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has wrapped the first schedule of Sadak 2. The actor was in Ooty with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. (Photo: Pooja Bhatt/Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra is happy promoting Jabariya Jodi. (Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan shared a photo and wrote, "My favourite number #1" (Photo: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)

Nora Fatehi posted photos after the wrap of Street Dancer 3D. (Photo: Nora Fatehi/Instagram)

Fatima Sana Shaikh experienced the world's highest bungee jump in Macau. (Photo: Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram)

