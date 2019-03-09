Toggle Menu Sections
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Aamir Khan, Tony Blair and Sundar Pichai in attendancehttps://indianexpress.com/photos/entertainment-gallery/akash-ambani-shloka-mehta-wedding-aamir-khan-tony-blair-sundar-pichai-5618409/

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Aamir Khan, Tony Blair and Sundar Pichai in attendance

Here are photos of guests at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremony which took place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

As expected, many bigwigs from Bollywood, sports, politics and beyond were present at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. While Akash is the son of Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta is the eldest daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta and Mona Mehta. Akash and Shloka have been friends from childhood and the couple got engaged in Goa last year. Here are photos of guests at the event which took place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao were among the earliest arrivals at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Former British prime minister Tony Blair and wife Cherie Blair also attended the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and wife Anjali Pichai took part in the ceremony. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge were spotted by our shutterbug. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani made it to the ceremony with wife Manjeet Irani. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We spotted Jackie Shroff at the wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani were clicked by our shutterbug. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene graced the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Our shutterbug caught cricketer Hardik Pandya at the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Robin Singh and wife Sujatha Singh were among the celebrities at the wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Ranbir Kapoor arrived without rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt by his side. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar made his presence felt at the wedding. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta attended the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

