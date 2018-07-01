1 / 30

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Shloka Mehta. After a star-studded pre-engagement function on Thursday, the Ambanis threw a grand engagement party on Saturday which was graced by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor and Rekha among others. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla )