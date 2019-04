The makers of romantic comedy De De Pyaar De released its trailer on the occasion of Ajay Devgn's 50th birthday. Present at the trailer launch was the cast of the film including Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. After releasing the trailer, the film's team also cut Ajay Devgn's birthday cake. Helmed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 17. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)