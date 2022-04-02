3 / 16

"I think we all learn from the younger generation. If we have to keep up with the world, we need to understand from them. Apart from my kids, my nephews, and everybody who is younger around me, we actually ask them what's cool because the language is also changing every three months. I mean there are terms which are used and then you learn that term and use it and after three months, they turn around and say ‘Pops, this is old fashion!," said Ajay in an old conversation with India Today. (Photo: Ajay Devgn/Instagram)